Florida black bear killed in early morning crash in Orlando

It’s bear mating season in Florida and agents from the Florida Wildlife Commission have cautioned of increased visibility of black bears.

Right on cue, we got word this morning of the death of a black bear in traffic in Orlando.

We’re told a Jeep hit the bear shortly after 7:00 am today.

After getting word of the collision, we sent our helicopter Air One to check it out.

After searching for a moment, we found the bear in the center median at Hiawassee Road