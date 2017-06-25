Flagler County deputies are seeking a man who ran over a deputy’s foot while fleeing a traffic stop in Flagler Beach, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Richard Petkovsek conducted the traffic stop around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on Second Street South after he saw a 2016 Dodge Dart run through a stop sign.

The deputy spoke with the driver, Jimmie Belle, 24, who sped off and ran over his foot, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Belle was last seen driving west over the Flagler Beach bridge driving a gray Dodge Dart with tag DUJD90.

Belle is currently facing charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license with knowledge, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Petkovsek was transported to Florida Hospital Flagler for treatment and was released.

“If you injure and run from one of my deputies, we will find you,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “It is best to turn yourself in now before more potential charges are added.”