A 19-year-old man accused of shooting at his mother and a Flagler County deputy told a judge Thursday that he wants to stay in jail.
“I don’t want to bond because I’m safer in here. Because someone was shooting at my house and a police officer, so I don’t really care about that. Keep the bond where it’s at,” said Phillip Joseph Haire Jr.
Haire was identified by deputies as the shooter in an incident from Monday, investigators said.
The deputy was at Haire’s mother’s home on London Drive. While he was at the front door, gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle, investigators said.
Watch: Court appearance for Phillip Joseph Haire Jr.
Detectives said the deputy’s vehicle was hit, but no one was injured.
The judge denied Haire bail. He spoke up again during the court hearing, saying he was curious about who was shooting at his family.
“I wasn’t running from nobody. I don’t know what y’all have got going on. I want to talk to my dad and mom,” Haire said.
After the shooting, Haire wrecked the vehicle he was driving and carjacked another driver, investigators said.
Haire turned himself in on Tuesday to Putman County deputies, officials said.
Jeneen Haire, the suspect's mother, told Channel 9 that she believes her son was shooting at her, because she said he had just gotten into a fight with his father, who was filling out a police report.
She said her son called his sister after the argument and threatened to return home, where he wasn't welcome.
Jail records said Phillip Haire Jr. has faced numerous charges in multiple previous arrests, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, domestic violence and marijuana possession.
Jeneen Haire said she hopes her son can receive treatment for mental health issues.
"If you get to the point where you shoot at your mother, then that is a kid that needs freaking help," she said. "As a mother, I'm just asking someone to get him some mental help. I don't know how to do it."
Phillip Haire Jr. faced a judge Wednesday morning in Putnam County on numerous charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, carjacking with a firearm and armed burglary.
