Flagler Beach pier opens after repairs
Updated:
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - 

The Flagler Beach pier is now open to fishers and beachgoers again.

It had been closed for about 8 months as crews conducted repairs.

The pier was damaged during Hurricane Matthew in October.

The repairs cost almost a million dollars. 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Car flips into ditch on I-4 near Kirkman exit
    Car flips into ditch on I-4 near Kirkman exit
    A dive team is searching a ditch along I-4 from which Orlando firefighters removed a car early Saturday, police said. A car flipped into the ditch near the Kirkman Road exit. Emergency services responded to the car around 8:15 a.m. App users click here to see the video. 
  • Watch: Small plane crashes into unoccupied day care in Florida
    Watch: Small plane crashes into unoccupied day care in Florida
    The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash that occurred Saturday morning near Fort Meyers, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the plane crashed into an unoccupied day care building. >> Read more trending news One person died in the crash while another was taken to the hospital. The survivor’s condition has not been released.
  • TSA agent stole from passenger's belongings, police say
    TSA agent stole from passenger's belongings, police say
    A Transportation Security Administration agent has been arrested after he was accused of stealing money from a passenger at Orlando International Airport in Florida, Orlando police said. >> Read more trending news Alexander Shae Johnson, 22, was arrested Thursday night. Passenger Kathleen Duddleston entered the TSA checkpoint and was stopped for additional screening, police said. While she was patted down, Duddleston told TSA security officer Michelle Metz that she couldn’t see her luggage, so Metz moved her closer. Duddleston complained again that she couldn’t see her bag, and Johnson moved slightly. After the pat down, Duddleston reached for her bag and could not find her money, police said. She said she noticed a bulge in Johnson’s left front shirt pocket. Duddleston asked Johnson if that was her money, and he said he got the money from the bank, police said. The woman complained to Metz that she believed Johnson stole money from her. Metz contacted her supervisor. Duddleston has been charged with third-degree grand theft. TSA said in a statement to WFTV: TSA has a zero tolerance for misconduct in the workplace. The TSA immediately reported the allegation to OPD and we aggressively investigated the incident with our law enforcement partner. TSA officers represent a professional and honorable workforce that is trained to treat passengers and their personal belongings with care and respect. No exceptions will be tolerated. We immediately ended the federal career of this individual.
  • 4-day-old baby left in hot car in Massachusetts
    4-day-old baby left in hot car in Massachusetts
    A scare happened at a Leominster, Massachusetts, supermarket after a 4-day-old newborn was left locked inside of a hot car while her mother was inside shopping. >> Read more trending news Mother Sharma Murphy said that on her way to Market Basket supermarket on Friday, she stopped by the fire house to make sure her baby’s car seat was properly installed. Less than an hour later, those firefighters helped rescue her 4-day-old baby, who was locked in her hot car. A shopper called Leominster police after spotting a newborn alone inside a car. It was Sharma Murphy's silver Chevy Malibu. >> A reminder of hot car dangers as temperatures climb Murphy said she was out for the first time with her newborn daughter, 4-day-old Katherine, and was nervous. “I went, I bought it. Came right out and this lady just starts screaming at me. Screaming at me,” said Murphy. Murphy said she brought her newborn inside with her to Market Basket and then returned to the car when Katherine fell asleep. She said that she ran back inside for two or three minutes to buy some baby formula. “I went (in and) I bought it,” Murphy said. “(I) came right out and this lady just starts screaming at me.” Related: Two toddlers dead after 15 hours in hot car, police say Police said the windows were rolled up. “I believe she locked her keys in the car because they had to use the jimmy to get the baby out,” witness John Casey told WFXT. According to WFXT meteorologists, the outside temperature was 84 degrees at the time. Murphy said she didn’t want to wake her newborn. “I thought, ‘OK, if I run in and run out...’ It was one of those things where she's gotta eat because I have nothing left for her and that's when everything happened and I'm like, oh my God,” Murphy said. Katherine was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Her mother said he is fine. The baby is currently in custody of DCF. No charges have been filed.
  • 3 Jacksonville Youth Academy Escapees Captured by Police
    3 Jacksonville Youth Academy Escapees Captured by Police
    Three teens who overpowered staff at a juvenile detention center in Jacksonville last week, have been caught by police. Justin Silva, Luther Davis and Derek Browley were found together on Old Kings Road shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday. They had been on the run since escaping from the Jacksonville Youth Academy, which is operated by G4S Youth Services, on June 18.  The president and CEO of G4S Youth Services told WOKV the boys, ranging in age from 15 to 16 years old, ambushed a youth care worker, stole keys to the facility and escaped over a high fence. Police described the attempt as a coordinated plan. 
