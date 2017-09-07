Listen Live
10 are dead in the islands as Cat5 Hurricane Irma draws a bead on South Florida

First look: Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma
First look: Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma

First look: Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma

First look: Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma

By: Joe Kelley

Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma

  First look: Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma
    First look: Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma
    Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma (App users can see image here)
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Does Zello work without Wi-Fi? What you need to know about the walkie-talkie app ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Does Zello work without Wi-Fi? What you need to know about the walkie-talkie app ahead of Hurricane Irma
    As Hurricane Irma slams the Caribbean and heads toward Florida, walkie-talkie app Zello has climbed to the top of the iTunes App Store chart, the Washington Post reports. According to the Austin American-Statesman, the app, which provided a crucial communication link between citizen rescuers and Houston residents stranded by rising floodwaters after Hurricane Harvey, is made by a little-known company in Austin, Texas. >> Hurricane Irma: Live updates Zello’s smartphone app essentially acts like a walkie-talkie, allowing users to send voice messages in real time to anyone listening to a channel. It requires Internet access via Wi-Fi or a cellular data network to work, contrary to false rumors spreading online. During the flooding from Harvey, channels earmarked “Texas Search and Rescue” or “Cajun Navy SE” became popular with boat owners who used the app to find people in need of rescue. >> Visit the Palm Beach Post's WeatherPlus blog for more Hurricane Irma coverage In times of crisis, the app functions much like a police dispatch system, with crucial information relayed from volunteers who have spoken to flood victims in need of help. The app has a private chat function as well as open public channels.  Zello CEO Bill Moore said the app is more popular outside the United States, where some people use it as a phone call replacement or as a political organizing tool. The app is free to download; the company makes money off its premium version that it markets to businesses. >> Hurricane Irma price gouging complaints include $100 water delivery charge, soaring airfares “Radio-style communication can be really efficient, and it’s such a great way to organize groups of people, which is the case with a lot of crises,” Moore said.  The American-Statesman wrote about Zello in 2014, when it received media attention for its use in political protests in countries such as the Ukraine and Venezuela.  >> Hurricane Irma: Here is a list of items for a last-minute preparation kit That has made Zello an enemy of foreign governments on several occasions. At one point, the Venezuelan government blocked the app, and the government of Russia is currently trying to block the app, Moore said, though so far those efforts have been unsuccessful.  Moore said there are 100 million registered Zello users throughout the world, so the extra usage during Harvey wasn’t significant for them. But Moore said there were “hundreds of thousands of people using it in the Houston area.” >> Read more trending news “The number of new users in the Houston area went up by a factor of 20,” he said, when compared to the week before Harvey hit.  Moore said he listened in on some of the Harvey rescue channels. “It’s riveting,” he said, describing a conversation he had listened to involving the possible explosion of a Houston-area chemical plant. “Emotions are high,” Moore said. – The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Hurricane Irma: North Carolina governor declares state of emergency
    Hurricane Irma: North Carolina governor declares state of emergency
    North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon for the entire state ahead of Hurricane Irma. >> More Hurricane Irma coverage from WSOCTV.com The state of emergency will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. Cooper said the state is preparing and coordinating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, local partners and surrounding states to get ready for the intense storm. >> Hurricane Irma: Live updates Emergency management leaders told WSOC-TV that they are looking at the different ways the storm could hit North Carolina and trying to plan for them. “We're unsure if this is going to be a coastal event, a western event, or if it’s gonna go right up through the middle of our state, so we're urging all people in North Carolina to be prepared for the impacts of Hurricane Irma,” said deputy director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Spayberry. >> Read more trending news Officials said they want everyone to make sure they have enough food, water and prescription medication.
  • Hurricane Irma price gouging complaints include $100 water delivery charge, soaring airfares
    Hurricane Irma price gouging complaints include $100 water delivery charge, soaring airfares
    Florida’s attorney general slammed as “sickening” Wednesday evening more than 1,500 reported incidents of price gouging with Category 5 Hurricane Irma bearing down on the state, including delivery charges of $100 for a case of water. “You’ve got vendors trying to trick people,” Pam Bondi said.”It’s sickening and disgusting, and we’re not going to have it.” Retailer Amazon has suspended 12 third-party vendors associated with questionable fees, including a seemingly reasonably-priced case of water that came with a surprise delivery fee of $100, Bondi said. >> Visit the Palm Beach Post's WeatherPlus blog for more Hurricane Irma coverage “Come on,” Bondi said. She said she has been in touch with Amazon among other firms and praised their cooperation in cracking down on abuses. >> Hurricane Irma: Live updates “It not just about money being taken from people, it’s about water and commodities our people need to survive,” Bondi said. The majority of complaints are coming from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, she said. Many deal with food, water and ice prices, and others with gasoline. >> Hurricane Irma: Millions fleeing storm could bring highways to halt Florida Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson said he urged federal authorities to help ensure gas is available for people trying to evacuate. “As a growing number of Floridians are being ordered to evacuate, we need to ensure that these evacuees have access to the gasoline they need to escape this approaching storm,” Nelson wrote in a letter to Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Brock Long. “I strongly urge FEMA to use all available resources and authorities to assist those evacuating this potentially catastrophic storm, including pre-positioning fuel supplies near and along evacuation routes so those running low on fuel can obtain an emergency supply to get them out of harm’s way.” >> Gas lines grow, pumps run dry: 8 tips to max out the fuel you have Some complaints have addressed high airfares, Bondi said. Delta said it will cap fares from Florida and other affected regions at $399 for direct nonstop flights, and American was also capping fares on flights from five South Florida airports and waiving pet fees, Bondi said. >> PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma gets closer to U.S. State law defines price gouging as a “gross disparity” between the current price and the average for the previous 30 days, but gives no strict statistical definition of how much is too much. Though there have been prosecuted cases or settlements after past storms, the broader effect frequently amounts to deterrence — making individual businesses think twice about jacking up prices. More than 10,000 Floridians complained about price gouging after 2008’s Hurricane Ike, many about gas prices, but the approach of storms can shut down refineries or otherwise drive up fuel prices. In this case, Hurricane Harvey’s devastation of Texas had already affected supply and was sending prices up even before Irma entered the picture. >> Read more trending news What does Florida’s law cover? The price gouging statute mentions “essential commodities.” The Florida Attorney’s General’s Office says this includes food, water, ice, chemicals, petroleum products, and lumber to protect or fix properties. Not covered: Alcoholic drinks and cigarettes. To report price gouging, call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.
