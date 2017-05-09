The University of Central Florida Police Department headquarters were evacuated early Tuesday because of a strange odor in the building, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

OCFR and Seminole County Fire Rescue crews were called shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the building on Libra Drive to assess the situation, officials said.

"We called Fire Rescue and evacuated the building after a chemical smell was discovered in our K-9 area," UCF spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin said. "It was determined to be leaking refrigerant."

No people or dogs were injured, Gilmartin said.

Officials said the building has reopened.

No other details were given.