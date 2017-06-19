Firefighters: 1 injured in shooting outside Ocala Winghouse

One person was injured late Sunday in a shooting outside an Ocala restaurant, the Ocala Fire Department said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. outside The WingHouse Bar & Grill on East Silver Springs Boulevard west of Northeast 25th Avenue, firefighters said.

Officials said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to a hospital.

Witness Matthew Boyd, 39, said he was enjoying a Father's Day dinner with his 14-year-old daughter when he heard gunfire.

"My daughter and I were just sitting there watching the TV and saw a guy run in front of us," Boyd said. "And next thing you know, we started hearing a popping noise, kind of sounding like fireworks."

Boyd, who said he works as a corrections officer at Marion Correctional Institution, said he ran toward the gunfire.

"(I) turned and saw what was going on," he said. "(A) gentlemen was shooting at another guy. (The) guy was done shooting, started walking away."

Boyd said he ordered the gunman to lay down on the ground.

"I was not armed," he said. "I kept telling him, 'Get on the ground.' Another guy came out of The WingHouse with a firearm. He told him, 'Get on the ground.' He got on the ground, so I told him to put his hands behind his back."

Boyd said he held the gunman until police arrived.

Police haven't provided any details on the shooting.

Check back for updates to this developing story.