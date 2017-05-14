Firefighters battle brush fires in south Brevard County

Firefighters are battling two brush fires in West Melbourne and Palm Bay, with one encroaching on homes.

Brevard County Fire Rescue has multiple trucks battling a brush fire at the intersection of Carriage Gate and Minton roads near I-95 in West Melbourne.

The Palm Bay Fire Department is battling a brush fire near homes south of J.A. Bombardier Boulevard between Hallendale and Madden Avenues.

No homes were damaged as of 5 p.m. but nearby residents were notified about the fire and some have self-evacuated, according to Sgt. Christian Van Zandt.

The cause of the fire is unknown and moderate winds are spreading embers and starting more fires, fire officials said.

Fire officials believe to have halted progress of the fire.

