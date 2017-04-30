Listen Live
News
Firefighter saves fawn from wildfire
Close

Firefighter saves fawn from wildfire

Firefighter saves fawn from wildfire

Firefighter saves fawn from wildfire

Updated:

A firefighter rescued a fawn from a wildfire near the Georgia- Florida line that is close to scorching 100,000 acres.

Just a few days ago, the refuge rescued the fawn from the fires at the Okefenokee Swamp.

A photograph posted on the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge’s Facebook page captures the incredible moment.

The post reads, “You guys have heard the Smokey Bear story, right? So this might be the start of something BIG!!! Who wants to name the "Bambi?" Better yet, who wants to write a song about the rescue of this little dude? He (she?) was removed from the Chesser Island area just before a tactical burnout - so safe and sound! #firefightersrock! #westmimsfire#okefenokee.”

A lightning strike sparked the flames at the wildlife refuge on April 6. Officials said the West Mims fire is about eight percent contained.

Officials predict it could burn a quarter of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge before it turns one month old.

 

