Fire weather watch in effect; windy and cooler conditions expected

A sunny and pleasant weekend is ahead, but with low humidity levels and worsening drought, expect a high fire threat across Central Florida.

After some welcome rain to (almost) end the work week, Cinco de Mayo has become very comfortable as the humidity has dropped and cooler air has filtered over the area.

Dry air warms fast, but it also cools faster than humid air. Once we lose the sun's heating after sunset at 8:03 p.m., temperatures will quickly fall, and by 11 p.m. Friday temperatures could be in the upper 60s. Make sure to take a light jacket with you if you are planning on enjoying the outdoors on Friday evening. Also, winds will be picking up, with gusts between 25-30 mph.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will be sunny through the day with highs in the low 80s.

LATE SEASON CHILL

As a drier and colder air mass settles in over Florida, temperatures will be a bit chillier on Sunday morning. We forecast a low of 59 in Orlando, dropping to the low to mid-50s over rural areas.

HIGH FIRE DANGER THROUGH THE WEEKEND

The severe drought has now expanded over Orange and Seminole, and the southern portions of Lake and Brevard are under an extreme drought expanding southward to Lake Okeechobee.

We have the perfect recipe this weekend for a wildfire to spread quickly.



The severe drought continues, the humidity will be low -- below 35 percent -- and it will be windy.

Winds on Saturday could gust up to 25 mph. Winds will decrease Sunday to between 5-10 mph, but it will still be very dry.

Much of Central Florida continues under a burn ban. Refrain from igniting fires or any activities that involve fires or sparks. Make sure to put out cigarettes in enclosed containers; do not throw them out your car window.

BEACH WEEKEND

Nice weather conditions will make the beach tempting this weekend. The risk for rip currents in low to moderate.

Make sure to swim near a lifeguard, as seas will be between 4 and 6 feet Saturday along beaches in Volusia and Flagler counties and winds will be between 20 and 25 knots. Intracoastal waters will be choppy. Brevard beaches will also experience elevated seas up to 5 feet and winds from the west at 20 knots. A small-craft advisory is in effect through Saturday morning.

We will continue to monitor the weather through the weekend and any wildfires that could ignite across Central Florida. Also, we are constantly updating models and looking for the next chance for rain. Eyewitness News starts every morning at 5 a.m., noon and 4 and 11 p.m.

