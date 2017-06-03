Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 82
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Broken Clouds
H 82° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 82° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 82° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 87° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Fire Rescue frees kitten stuck in chimney

Updated:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  Orange County Fire Rescue crews saved a kitten that was stuck in a chimney Saturday.

The crew took to Twitter to show pictures of the rescue.

They said the kitten is in good health and firefighters gave it food, water and a little “TLC.”

The kitten was brought to Orange County Animal Services. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Neighbor shoots, kills man accused of trying to drown twin babies, police say
    Neighbor shoots, kills man accused of trying to drown twin babies, police say
    A man in Ada, Oklahoma, was shot and killed Friday after allegedly trying to drown twin infants, officials said. According to KXII, officials said a 12-year-old ran for help when a man “was attempting to drown two small children … in the bathtub.” The child reportedly found a neighbor to come over to the house. The neighbor shot and killed the man when he allegedly saw the man holding the babies in the bathtub, police said. >> Read more trending news KXII reports that the two 3-month-old children were taken to an Oklahoma City hospital and are stable. Their condition was not made available, but a relative told KXII that he is glad the twins are safe. The man who was killed was identified as Leland Foster, the father of the babies. Ada police told KFOR that the neighbor who shot Foster was released, but the district attorney will have to decide if the killing was justified. >> Watch the news report here
  • London Bridge terror attacks: What we know
    London Bridge terror attacks: What we know
    Seven people were killed in London late Saturday night in the third major terrorist attack in Britain in the past three months. A van rammed into people on London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants jumped out and stabbed multiple people. >> Read more trending news Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by officers. Here’s what we know: The Attack At least one bystander was shot and injured by police as they responded to the attackers. Eight officers fired as many as 50 bullets to stop the carnage. Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police were the only perpetrators of Saturday’s attack. 'Our current belief is that there were three attackers,' Rowley said early Sunday. 'But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that.' He added that the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks. Authorities have not identified the suspects, yet. The Associated Press reported early Sunday that 12 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, and that British authorities are still trying to determine if others were involved in planning the attack. Injured The victims have not been publicly identified yet, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed a Canadian is among those killed in the attack. At least 48 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service. “We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries,” Peter Rhodes, assistant director of the London Ambulance Service, said at 6:05 a.m. local time in a statement. British Prime Minister Theresa May visited victims at the hospital Sunday. The Associated Press is reporting 21 people are in critical condition. Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Third Attack in Three Months Police are calling the latest attack an act of terrorism. “A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said. It is the third terror attack in London this year. Last month a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people. In March, police said that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot and killed by police. Trump administration reaction U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote. Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump in a separate statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote. British reaction U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called for a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said.
  • At least 7 killed in London Bridge terror attacks; 3 suspects killed by police
    At least 7 killed in London Bridge terror attacks; 3 suspects killed by police
    Seven people were killed in a pair of terror attacks reported Saturday night in London, police said. Three people believed to have carried out the attack were also killed. >> Read more trending news Officers responded around 10 p.m. local time to reports of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians on the London Bridge, police said. A short time later, police received reports of stabbings in the nearby Borough Market. Police responded to a third incident in the Vauxhall area, but determined it was a stabbing and not a terror incident.
  • Watch: Massive tornado touches down in Calgary, drivers barely notice
    Watch: Massive tornado touches down in Calgary, drivers barely notice
    A huge tornado touched down in Alberta, Canada Friday, near Calgary, causing some property damage, but luckily no injuries. >> Read more trending news Cell phone recordings of the massive twister went viral with several videos showing cars driving near the storm as if nothing out of the ordinary was happening. A resident near Three Hills, Don Wolff, told CTV Calgary that the tornado looked like “a big funnel with a lot of dirt and what seemed like farm fields’ stuff going up into the heavens.” Alberta’s tornado season generally stretches from April through September with an average of about 15 twisters a year, according to Global News.  
  • Here’s what happens when customers are all armed during store robbery
    Here’s what happens when customers are all armed during store robbery
      There are a lot ways that a robbery can go wrong, and one thief in Brazil encountered just about all of them at once. A surveillance video of the incident puts the date at May 31. >> Read more trending news  The would-be thief walked into a store and pulled out a gun. However, in moments, he was on the floor with every other customer in the store pointing a gun at him. We don’t have many details about the situation right now, but Brazil is a nation with fairly relaxed gun laws in comparison to the rest of the developed world. According to NPR, between 8,000 and 9,000 Brazilians die each year from gun homicides. In order to legally own a gun in the South American nation, you cannot have a criminal record and have to pass a mental health test.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.