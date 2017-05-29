Fire near Cocoa Water Plant expands to 1,200 acres

A wildfire near the Orange-Brevard County border has grown from 500 acres to 1,200 acres and only is 20 percent contained, the Florida Forest Service said.

The fire started Friday near the Cocoa Water Plant near State Road 520.

Florida Forest Service officials told Channel 9’s Cierra Putman that they have 34 personnel on the ground fighting the flames.

At least 11 homes are threatened because of the fire, officials said.

Diane Hessenauer told Eyewitness News that she and her neighbors in the Eden Reserve community in Christmas have started preparing to evacuate after having a conversation with the forest service.

“There's some that's going to stay and weather it out until they see the fire and the flames and then they'll get out,” Hessenauer said.

WFTV meteorologists said the winds have shifted a bit since the fire started.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service said they know how to handle the shifting winds, but said their efforts are complicated by the fact Central Florida is so dry.

Woman living on James Creek Rd in Christmas not far from growing #WaterPlantFire says she & neighbors prepared to evacuate if needed @WFTV pic.twitter.com/6K5PKs66G2 — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) May 29, 2017