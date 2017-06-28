Fight between Rick Scott, Aramis Ayala heads to Supreme Court

The battle over the death penalty will go before the Florida Supreme Court Wednesday morning.

Lawyers for Gov. Rick Scott and State Attorney Aramis Ayala will argue whether Ayala can toss out the death penalty in cases in Orange and Osceola counties.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said Wednesday's hearing should make for a fascinating debate.

THIS MORNING: @FLGovScott and @DonellAyalaEsq will head to the FL Supreme Court to argue about the death penalty.

"You're there to argue your position, the principles of law -- and why your principals of law should be applied to the issue -- and win," Sheaffer said.

Each side will have 20 minutes to make their case.

Ayala's lawyers will argue that state law gives her the right to choose how to handle the death penalty, and Scott's attorneys will argue that the law allows him to intervene.

"What's going to be interesting is who asks the questions, what type of questions are asked," Sheaffer said. "That may give us an indication where the Supreme Court may lie on this issue."

Scott in April issued executive orders to re-assign 21 first-degree murder cases being prosecuted by Ayala to State Attorney Brad King.

Ayala petitioned to remain on the cases while her federal lawsuit was being decided, arguing that Scott doesn't have the power to re-assign the cases.

DEATH PENALTY DEBATE: This is the only time both sides will be able to voice their argument in person. The debate begins at 9A.M.

The court denied that request and ruled that it won't make a decision on a temporary basis.

Wednesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Wednesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

