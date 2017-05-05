Fidget spinners ease anxiety for kids, create headaches for teachers

Fidget spinners are the latest craze to occupy kids’ time.

In just a matter of months, they’ve gone from the outer fringes of the toy world into the hands of most kids.

Some say fidget spinners are a godsend for kids with anxiety, but a growing number of teachers and school districts are banning them from the classroom.

News 96.5 WDBO caught up with a man who began manufacturing fidget spinners in an effort to cash in on the craze. Phil Sklar is the founder of Spinners Only. He says within months, they’ve gone mainstream.

“The first YouTube video related to fidget spinners was about two months ago, give or take, and there’s now 1.6, maybe by now 2 million videos just related to fidget spinners,” said Sklar.

Sklar refers to them as the modern version of the stress ball.

