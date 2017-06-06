Fiamme victim remembered for being an avid pool player

Of the five people killed during a workplace shooting at Fiamme was remembered as an avid pool player by his friends.

Robert Snyder worked at a manager at the RV awning company and was one of the people gunned down Monday morning by John Neumann Jr. at the business on Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road, deputies said. Eight people were able to get out of the business.

Friends told Channel 9’s Janine Reyes that Synder would stop by an area pool hall every day to blow off steam after work.

Will Harper told Eyewitness News that when he heard about the shooting, he tried to call his friend, but never got an answer. He just held onto hope that his friend survived.

“He was always very proud of what he did there and how he led his team,” Harper said. “He played league on Thursday night in here. He was captain of the team."

Now his friends have planned a toast in his memory.

