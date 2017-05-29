Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
81°
H 98
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
81°
Clear
H 98° L 75°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 98° L 75°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 98° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    92°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 98° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
FHP: 2 women die in head-on crash on GreeneWay in Orange County
Close

FHP: 2 women die in head-on crash on GreeneWay in Orange County

FHP: 2 women die in head-on crash on GreeneWay in Orange County

FHP: 2 women die in head-on crash on GreeneWay in Orange County

By: Jason Kelly News | WFTV
Updated:
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 

Two women died early Monday in a head-on crash on State Road 417 near University Boulevard in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 20-year-old Orlando woman was driving southbound at about 12:30 a.m. when she lost control of her Mitsubishi Lancer and crashed head-on into a northbound Dodge Durango driven by a 53-year-old Lakeland woman, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

The collision caused the Mitsubishi to roll over, Montes said.

Photos: Fatal crash on SR 417 in Orange County

The women, whose identities weren't released, were taken to Florida Hospital East, where they died, investigators said.

Troopers said three people who were riding in the Dodge were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Troopers are trying to determine whether the driver of the Mitsubishi was under the influence of alcohol.

FHP: Fatal crash under investigation in Orange County

The road has since been reopened, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Men facing charges for pouring beer down a baby alligator’s throat
    Men facing charges for pouring beer down a baby alligator’s throat
    Two South Carolina men are facing misdemeanor charges for forcing a baby alligator to drink beer. Joseph Floyd Jr., 20, and Zachary Brown, 21, are accused of wildlife harassment after posting photos of in the incident to Snapchat. The pictures show one of the men holding the alligator by the throat and the other pouring the beer from a can into the animal’s mouth. Another photo appears to show smoke being blown into the gator’s mouth with the caption “Gator Shotgun.” The two told wildlife officers they found the baby gator on the side of the road and eventually let it go. The gator is believed to have swam into a nearby pond. (tweet)
  • 65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    A retired nanny has lost her life savings after falling victim to an alleged scammer and she doesn’t expect to see any of her money again. Dorothy Edge was approached by a woman who claimed her visa was set to expire and that she needed money to return to South Africa. She also told Edge that she wanted to donate $100,000 from a large inheritance, but couldn’t take the money to South Africa, asking Edge to donate the money for her, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news But the unidentified woman wanted to make sure that Edge had money of her own so she wouldn’t take the woman’s. The the alleged fake pastor stepped in with bible in hand, saying that he would also donate,flashing cash to “reassure” the woman that he wasn’t taking her money, WPIX reported. Edge then went to her home to get $28,000 -- which was her life-savings -- and returned to the pair. The pastor and the woman said they wanted to bless the cash so she handed it to them. They handed back a bag; she thought contained her money, but in reality held shredded newspapers. Police are looking to identify the pair. Edge told WPIX that she’s angry at herself because she handed the money to the alleged scammers.
  • 8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
    8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
    Mississippi authorities have a suspect in custody in the overnight shooting deaths of eight people, including a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy. >> Read more trending news Alleged shooter Willie Cory Godbolt, of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, about 70 miles outside Jackson, has been arrested and charged in the killing spree, investigators said. The Clarion-Ledger reported that Godbolt’s murder spree started late Saturday night when a sheriff’s deputy responded to a homeowner who wanted Godbolt removed from their property.  He was arrested Sunday morning after a manhunt involving several police agencies. Police said the killings occurred at three separate homes in Lincoln County. It’s unclear whether the attacks were premeditated, and although police say they have identified a motive, they are not releasing it. Authorities have also not yet released the names of the victims. The Clarion-Ledger interviewed Godbolt, who says he committed the murders because he loved his wife and children and Bogue Chitto. “I ain’t fit to live, not after what I done,” he said after his arrest. The newspaper recorded video of the suspect talking as he sat with hands cuffed behind his back on a roadside surrounded by law enforcement officers. Godbolt said he was talking with his wife and members of her family when somebody called authorities. “I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home,” the suspect says on the video. “Somebody called the officer, people that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do. They intervene.” >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here “They cost him his life,” the suspect said, apparently referring to the slain deputy. “I’m sorry.” The suspect also said he did not intend for police to capture him alive. “My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets,” he said. “Suicide by cop was my intention.” Godbolt is jailed on at least eight murder charges as the investigation continues.  Shelby Lin Erdman contributed to this report. The Associated Press contributed to this report.  
  • Police: 16th person arrested in Manchester bombing
    Police: 16th person arrested in Manchester bombing
    British police have arrested a 16th person in connection with last week’s suicide bombing in Manchester, Reuters reported Monday. >> Read more trending news The 23-year-old man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, 'on suspicion of offenses contrary to the terrorism act', Greater Manchester Police reported on its Twitter feed. Since the bombing outside Manchester Arena, in which 22 people died, 14 men remain in custody for questioning, Reuters reported. Two other men have been released, with no charges filed.
  • Trump quickly finds voice on Twitter after returning from foreign trip
    Trump quickly finds voice on Twitter after returning from foreign trip
    Back after a nine day overseas trip, President Donald Trump returned to a familiar plan of operations on Sunday, as he used Twitter to jab at his critics and the news media, vowing to push ahead on his legislative agenda in the Congress, and making clear he wants a crack down on leaks from the U.S. Government. “Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results!” the President said early on Sunday morning. Here are some things to look for with Mr. Trump back at the White House: 1. The President isn’t going silent on Twitter. Despite some news reports while he was gone that aides have tried to limit Mr. Trump’s time on social media, @realDonaldTrump was doing more than just highlighting White House talking points, as he issued a series of tweets on Sunday morning and later in the evevning. The Twitter barrage started softly – “Big win in Montana for Republicans!” the President tweeted about Thursday’s special election victory for the GOP – but then the President revved his engines. “Fake News is the enemy,” Mr. Trump said, as he took aim at the news media. The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017 2. Will the President be firing White House leakers? Another story that broke while Mr. Trump was gone was one that said three leakers inside the White House had been identified, and that the President would be getting rid of them once he returned to the U.S. No names were revealed, but it has resulted in plenty of rumors across the political spectrum, especially more from conservative figures on social media, who publicly pointed the finger at aides whom they argued are not reliably supportive of the President. While those stories have circulated, Mr. Trump floated a different possibility – that maybe there aren’t leaks after all. It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 3. Don’t forget the Trump Agenda in Congress. The President on Sunday pressed two of his biggest agenda items, tax cuts and overhaul of the Obama health law. One interesting note was that Mr. Trump seemed to argue for more spending in a GOP health plan that is now before the Senate. “I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere,” the President tweeted. “ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better!” For now, Senators still haven’t forged a deal that can get a majority – that will be their focus when they return to work on June 5. Asking the Republicans to spend more government money on health care does not seem to be a GOP priority, as Mr. Trump tweeted. I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere. ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 4. The President presses for tax reform. In his Sunday tweets, Mr. Trump also used the bully pulpit to call for action in the Congress on tax cuts and tax reform. While both the House and Senate have held some introductory hearings, no real details have been handed out – other than one page of bullet points from the White House. While the President says it is “ahead of schedule,” Congress cannot act on a tax package until lawmakers finish action on health care overhaul. Despite his tweet, Mr. Trump’s tax plan has a lot of details that are TBD – and it’s not even clear that Congress can act on tax reform this year. The massive TAX CUTS/REFORM that I have submitted is moving along in the process very well, actually ahead of schedule. Big benefits to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017 5. Is the White House readying a “War Room” While the President jabbed at the press over leaks, he didn’t give any hints on whether there would a shakeup in his own communications team, which has been reported by a number of news organizations, saying the White House is ready to set up a rapid response team to deal with stories about the Russia investigation, and other matters for top staffers. The Russia story didn’t go away with Mr. Trump in Europe, and it won’t be easy to sidestep once he is back at the White House. Trump White House Readies ‘War Room’ For Russia Probe — William Spaulding (@GemstoneKnives) May 27, 2017 6. Will Spicer be out? Or just to the side? While the President was overseas, there were reports that Mr. Trump was ready to make major changes in how the communications team deals with the press. The White House has denied that Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be pushed out, but his job security has been the subject of roller coaster rumors for the past four months; we could see more of Sarah Sanders at briefings. There have also been rumblings about making major changes in the White House briefings, maybe even doing away with the televised daily briefing. That would certainly make some news. Making briefings off-camera removes a level of accountability for White House officials. At this level.. have the guts to go on camera. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 27, 2017
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.