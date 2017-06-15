Florida Highway Patrol troopers may have found the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Orange County from three weeks ago, but they're asking for the public's help to figure out who was behind the wheel.

The crash killed 21-year-old Jessica Esteras, who was walking on Hoffner Avenue near Reddit Road.

“She was something else, she was my baby. I miss her terribly and every day that passes its harder for me to think she’s gone,” said Esteras’ mother, Ana Irizary.

Troopers believe they have located the 2006 white Chrysler Sebring that may have hit Esteras.

“She was wearing a pink outfit that day. We did find pink fibers on that vehicle, so we’re not actively looking for another vehicle,” said Sgt. Kim Montes.

FHP said it will still need the public's help to make an arrest. It’s up to troopers to figure out who was driving the car at the time of the hit and run.

“We do not have a driver identified at the time. We do not have anybody that has given us a statement, so right now, we’re still trying to identify a driver that potentially was driving this vehicle,” Montes said.

The victim's mother said it isn’t fair that driver is free, while her daughter's dreams were cut short.

“She had so many dreams and aspirations. She wanted to be a vet and it’s unfair what happened to her,” said Irizarry.

Troopers sent the car to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing.