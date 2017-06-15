Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
H 88
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 88° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 88° L 73°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 87° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

FHP troopers find car possibly involved in hit-and-run of 21-year-old woman

Updated:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  Florida Highway Patrol troopers may have found the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Orange County from three weeks ago, but they're asking for the public's help to figure out who was behind the wheel.   

The crash killed 21-year-old Jessica Esteras, who was walking on Hoffner Avenue near Reddit Road.

“She was something else, she was my baby. I miss her terribly and every day that passes its harder for me to think she’s gone,” said Esteras’ mother, Ana Irizary.  

Troopers believe they have located the 2006 white Chrysler Sebring that may have hit Esteras.

Read: Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck in Orange County hit-and-run crash

“She was wearing a pink outfit that day. We did find pink fibers on that vehicle, so we’re not actively looking for another vehicle,” said Sgt. Kim Montes.

FHP said it will still need the public's help to make an arrest. It’s up to troopers to figure out who was driving the car at the time of the hit and run.

Interactive map: Unsolved hit-and-run cases in Central Florida

“We do not have a driver identified at the time. We do not have anybody that has given us a statement, so right now, we’re still trying to identify a driver that potentially was driving this vehicle,” Montes said.

The victim's mother said it isn’t fair that driver is free, while her daughter's dreams were cut short.

Read: Mother of woman killed in Orange County hit-and-run urges driver to come forward

“She had so many dreams and aspirations. She wanted to be a vet and it’s unfair what happened to her,” said Irizarry.

Troopers sent the car to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Mistrial declared in Cosby sexual assault case 
    Mistrial declared in Cosby sexual assault case 
    The judge declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case after the jury declared Saturday that they were hopelessly deadlocked. Jurors deliberated for more than 52 hours over six days, but couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether “ The Cosby Show” star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004, The Associated Press reported.  Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby maintained that he and Constand shared a consensual sexual encounter. Dozens of women have made high-profile accusations that Cosby had drugged and assaulted them, but Constand’s case is the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.  Prosecutors said just after the mistrial announcement that they plan to retry Cosby.
  • Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    President Donald Trump on Friday is expected to announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the military, fulfilling a campaign pledge. >> Read more trending news Trump will speak in Miami and will issue a presidential directive to reverse some of the regulations in 2014 by President Barack Obama, Reuters reported. “My administration’s policy will be guided by key U.S. national security interests and solidarity of the Cuban people,” according to a draft of the five-point, eight-page presidential policy directive obtained by Politico. “I will seek to promote a stable, prosperous, and free country for the Cuban people. To that end, we must ensure that U.S. funds are not channeled to a regime that has failed to meet the most basic requirements of a free and just society.” Trump’s new policy will ban most U.S. business transactions with Cuba’s Armed Forces Business Enterprises Group but will make some exceptions for air and sea travel, Reuters reported. Trump will not close embassies or break the diplomatic relations that were restored with the island in 2015. Trump will speak at a Miami theater in the Little Havana neighborhood named for Manuel Artime, a leader of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs operation against Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
  • Michelle Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in boyfriend's suicide
    Michelle Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in boyfriend's suicide
    A woman accused of convincing her boyfriend to commit suicide has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a Massachusetts judge.  Michelle Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy. Carter broke into tears as Judge Lawrence Moniz began to read his decision, explaining that 'some explanation of my verdict is warranted.' '[Her] actions constituted wanton and reckless conduct by her,' Judge Moniz said.  >> Read more trending news Moniz said the state had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that she acted recklessly, but that she did not directly cause his death. 'His research was extensive...he secured the generator...located his vehicle,' Moniz noted. 'However, he breaks that chain of self-causing by getting out of the vehicle.' Moniz explained a precedent he considered in a 200-year-old case, in which a man hanged himself in a prison cell hours before he was to be publicly executed for the murder of his father.  'He literally sought fresh air,' Moniz said, referring to Roy's previously unsuccessful attempts to commit suicide. Moniz noted Carter told Roy to get back into the truck after he got out, which she must have known was becoming a deadly environment.  'She instructs Mr. Roy to get back into the truck, well-knowing of all the feelings he has expressed to her,' Moniz said.  Telling him to get back into the truck constituted 'wanton and reckless conduct,' the court found.  Moniz then indicated Carter seems to have known the gravity of the situation as she indicated to her friends in messages and conversations.  MORE: All the texts between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy the day he died 'Ms. Carter had reason to know that Mr. Roy had followed her instructions and had placed himself in the toxic environment of the truck,' said Moniz.  He cited a previous case as precedent, in which 'there is a duty to take reasonable steps to alleviate the risk.' The decision not to do so is what Moniz cited in finding Carter guilty of manslaughter.  He continued, noting that Carter failed to tell anyone of his plans nor to 'issue a simple instruction to get out of the car.' In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Katie Rayburn said Carter knew what she was doing when she encouraged Roy to kill himself and tried to use him for attention.  Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old Carter pressured Roy to take his own life through a torrent of text messages. They say she told Roy to 'get back in' his truck when he became frightened while trying to kill himself with carbon monoxide. Carter's attorney, Joseph Cataldo argued Roy was simply forcing Carter to be part of his second attempt. Carter's lawyer has argued that Roy had attempted suicide previously and made his own decision to take his own life. Judge Lawrence Moniz said he will take the statements and evidence under advisement in order to make a ruling. Once his ruling is made, Moniz said he will announce it in open court the following morning.  MORE: Death by text? What’s at stake in the Michelle Carter trial
  • Trump continues to hold off on changes for immigration “Dreamers”
    Trump continues to hold off on changes for immigration “Dreamers”
    Despite repeatedly making a campaign pledge to fully reverse executive actions on immigration from the Obama Administration, President Donald Trump has so far left in place one controversial plan from his predecessor, which allows young people – known as immigrant “Dreamers” – who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents to stay here, without the threat of deportation. The White House said Friday that the DACA program – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – remains under review, but the lack of action by President Trump on that issue has left some of his supporters openly frustrated, as they want to see an all out effort against illegal immigration. “The real scandal? Trump has granted amnesty to 125,000 illegals under Obama’s unconstitutional order,” fumed immigration activist Mark Krikorian. In speech last August @realDonaldTrump pledged to 'immediately terminate President Obama's two illegal executive amnesties': DACA and DAPA. — Don England (@dontspeakforme) June 17, 2017 And the numbers do bear that out – the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reported that as of March 31, 124,799 people who had qualified for DACA, had their special permits renewed in the first three months of this year. “Trump’s been expanding Obama’s illegal amnesty for going on five months now,” Krikorian added. During the campaign, things were pretty straightforward – Mr. Trump was going to reverse the Obama executive actions on immigration, period. “We will immediately terminate President Obama’s two illegal executive amnesties in which he defied federal law and the Constitution to give amnesty to approximately 5 million illegal immigrants,” the President said in a major immigration speech on August 31, 2016. But soon after he entered the White House, the President sent mixed signals about how he would treat Dreamers. “It is a very, very difficult subject,” Mr. Trump said at a February 16 news conference. The decision to leave DACA in place comes amid grumbling from some conservative quarters, amid a desire for even more action on border security and illegal immigration. Anyone in a Southwestern state who strolls to the border & drops a brick will have done more to build the wall than @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017 Very glad to see Obama’s lawless DAPA amnesty has finally been rescinded. DACA next, please. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 16, 2017 On the other side, immigration activists were not declaring victory, worried that President Trump will sooner or later move to rein in the DACA program, which could put millions in jeopardy of deportation. “DACA recipients cannot rest easily when our families are still in the cross hairs of deportation agents,” said the group Mi Familia Vota. “DACA recipients continue to be arrested, detained, and deported under the President’s deportation apparatus,” said the Immigrant Legal Resource Center. Action in Congress on major immigration legislation that might address this matter still seems unlikely.
  • U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    The destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, and three injuries have been reported and seven crew members are missing, according to the Navy. >> Read more trending news  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.