FHP: Orlando man, 60, killed in hit-and-run crash near Pine Hills

A 60-year-old Orlando man was fatally struck late Thursday by a hit-and-run driver near Orange County's Pine Hills neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. at West Colonial Drive and North Hiawassee Road, Sgt. Kim Montes said.
A vehicle, described as a black SUV, was heading west on West Colonial Drive when it hit the man while he crossed the street, Montes said.
Read: Deputies: Ocoee couple found in home died in murder-suicide
Investigators said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, walked directly into the vehicle's path.
The woman driving the vehicle briefly stopped and drove away from the crash scene, Montes said.
“Had this driver stayed and had this driver had a valid license, no impairment issues, this driver would not have been facing any charges,” said Sgt. Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol.
Witnesses saw about three passengers get out of the car after the crash.
“They did get out, looked like they looked at the vehicle. They don’t believe they looked at the victim,” said Montes. “It always boggles my mind how somebody could strike another person and just leave them there on the side of the road like a piece of trash.”
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Read: Deputies: Man shows up at Orange County Taco Bell with gunshot wound
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
Read: Deputies find body of car burglary suspect in Lake Sherwood
“Just for leaving, whether you're at fault or not, you're going to be charged with that first-degree felony, you're going to be doing a minimum of four years in prison and a max of 30, even if you're not at fault in the crash,” said Montes.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself