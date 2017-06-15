FHP: Orlando City Soccer forward Cyle Larin arrested on DUI charge

Orlando City Soccer Club forward Cyle Larin was arrested early Thursday in Orlando on a driving while under the influence charge, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators said a trooper spotted a white Cadillac shortly after 2:30 a.m. traveling the wrong way on the South Ivanhoe Boulevard ramp.

The vehicle merged onto North Orange Avenue and continued to travel in the wrong direction in the wrong lanes, so the trooper pulled over the driver, investigators said.

The driver stopped and someone driving a Mercedes managed to stop in time to prevent a head-on crash, according to an arrest report.

The driver, who had a female passenger with him, told the trooper he was "unfamiliar with the area and was not from around here," the report said.

Investigators said the man told the trooper he is from Toronto, Canada, but has lived in Orlando for three years.

The trooper described his eyes as bloodshot and glossy and said that the vehicle smelled of alcohol, the report said.

The trooper asked the driver to pull into an adjacent parking lot, where he identified himself as Cyle Larin and a field sobriety test was performed, officials said.

Troopers said Larin failed multiple portions of the test, admitted to drinking several Red Bull with vodka cocktails at a downtown Orlando nightclub.

Investigators said he blew twice the legal limit.

Larin was booked into the Orange County Jail and was being held in lieu of $500 bond.

