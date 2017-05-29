FHP: Lake County crash involving three motorcycles kills 1

A man is dead after a crash involving three motorcycles along a Lake County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said Sunday.

A trooper arrived at the site of the crash, which occurred at the intersection of County Road 44A and Thrill Hill Road, near Eustis at 11:45 a.m.

Photos: Fatal crash involving three motorcycles blocks Lake County road

Troopers say the three motorcycles were traveling east on CR-44A as a group when one rear-ended the other, sending him into the third motorcycle.

Read: FHP: Truck passes school bus, hits car head-on

Travis Detrick, 37, died as a result of that collision.

The other two motorcyclists were transported to Central Florida Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the crash report.

Watch: Raw: Lake County Road 44A Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Neighbors say many drivers ignore the speed limit on this county road, leading to several wrecks.

"They're just screaming by, I mean like a drag strip, they're just moving," said Johnny McDowell, who lives nearby. "It's 45 through here and they're doing about 60 when they come up over the hill."





On @WFTV Fatal crash involving 3 sport bikes kills one and injures another. @FhpOrlando investigation shuts down portion of CR44A pic.twitter.com/x0P75RhZAy — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) May 28, 2017