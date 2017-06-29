Two people died early Thursday when a car crashed into palm trees along Interstate 4 near the Beachline in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-4 near the entry ramp to State Road 528, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

Witnesses told investigators that the 2003 Infiniti four-door car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, Montes said.

The victims are males. Troopers haven't released their names or ages.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were given.