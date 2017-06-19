WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A convicted felon barricaded inside a Winter Garden home with three children prompted an hours-long standoff Monday, Orange County deputies said.
Orange County deputies were serving a warrant when Eddie Darby Jr. barricaded himself inside a home on the 1100 block of Lincoln Trail.
Standoff Lincoln Terrace is over. Suspect gave up peacefully. Media briefing on scene between 3-3:30. Gathering accurate info.— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 19, 2017
OCSO deputies handling a barricaded subject at 1130 Lincoln Trail Winter Garden, PIO Watrel enroute.— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 19, 2017
The standoff started before sunrise and ended about 2:30 p.m., deputies said.
Law enforcement vehicles packed the neighborhood while deputies tried to get Darby, a fugitive, to surrender.
The Regional Fugitive Task Force had been looking for Darby since March.
"He's a serious convicted felon. We don't call in the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force unless we're dealing with someone who's a serious felon and that is this individual,” said Jane Watrel of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Watch: Scene of standoff in Winter Garden
They said the three children in the homes, ages one, seven and nine, were not injured.
The youngest child is Darby’s and he’s the step-father of the other children.
“Because of this situation, we wanted to take our time, which we normally do when we have barricaded suspects, but this was a delicate situation,” said Watrel.
Deputies said Darby skipped his court date in March, where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving with a suspended license and possession of cocaine and a firearm by a convicted felon.
He has a total of 21 convictions.
Darby surrendered peacefully once investigators rolled tactical units up close to the home.
Just got to the scene of a standoff at 11th & Lincoln Terr. S of 438. Waiting on Orange County deputies to give us an update. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/reXFIdDGKA— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 19, 2017
