Feds, local agencies nab 16 in Orlando drug raids

Sixteen people were arrested after investigators raided two drug-trafficking operations in Orlando's Holden Heights neighborhood, the MBI said Tuesday morning during a news conference at Orlando Police Department headquarters.

The first operation, dubbed 81 Grand, was run out of homes on Grand Street and on 18th Street, investigators said.

The group, led by Eric Gilles, was trafficking as many as 10 kilograms of crack cocaine from South florida to Central Florida monthly, authorities said.

Investigators said would sell the drugs to lower level dealers to be sold on the street. Five people were arrested.

The second operation, called Operation White Lines, trafficked both heroin and cocaine, officials said. Eleven people were arrested.

In both cases, drugs, cash and guns were seized, investigators said. Officials believe the two groups were starting to communicate with one another.

The Holden Heights area has seen a large number of shootings in recent years.

"They were related, and it is a significant impact to the community," said Jeffrey Walsh, of the DEA. "And the question, 'Are we putting a dent in it?' Listen: if we weren't, there would be 10 more kilos a month still floating around out there."

The DEA, the ATF, the MBI, ICE's Homeland Security Investigations division, the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Orlando Police Departments all contributed to the investigations.

