FDOT: A1A Flagler Beach washout not fixed until October

Central Florida is in hurricane season, and it could be months before a major road is repaired, an official with the Florida Department of Transportation told Channel 9’s Mike Springer.

Heavy rain washed out at least three blocks of State Road A1A between 11th and 13th streets in Flagler County last week.

This is the third time the road has been washed out by heavy rain. Portions of the road was washed out two other times last week. The road was impacted last October during Hurricane Matthew.

An official with FDOT told Eyewitness News the latest repairs may not happen until October.

Channel 9’s Mike Springer is following this developing story and asking why the fix can’t be done sooner on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

FDOT says a permanent fix may not happen until October pic.twitter.com/GZMb041mR0 — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) June 19, 2017

Heavy rains have washed it out 3x since then. Twice of which happened last week pic.twitter.com/X9rusd9eSa — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) June 19, 2017

Heavy rains washed out parts of A1A in Flagler Beach last week. pic.twitter.com/3sWPoRNMlY — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) June 19, 2017