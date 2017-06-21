The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a 4-year-old girl who disappeared from the Florida Panhandle.

Investigators said Alanda McCoy was last seen on Berry Hill Road in Milton, which is in Santa Rosa County, and could be with 27-year-old William Kavchak.

Alanda is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 41 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow spaghetti-strap tank top, a light-colored skirt and blue flip flops.

Kavchak, who goes by Billy, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

They could be traveling in a green 2007 Mercury Montego bearing Florida tag number Y53 UNW, officials said.

The vehicle might appear light blue, and there is a dent on the right front passenger bumper, investigators said. The tail lights have plastic covers with silver lines on them.

Investigators released a photo of Kavchak leaving the hospital with Alanda.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Milton Police Department at 1-850-983-5420 or 911.