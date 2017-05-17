FDLE crushes devices belonging to convicted child porn suspects

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement destroyed dozens of hard drives, laptops and computers on Wednesday that were once used to store and view child pornography.

A 17,000-pound compactor crushed the devices, which were taken from child pornography suspects over the last 18 months.

FDLE dubbed the act Operation Crush Cyber Crime.

All of the cases linked to the devices have been prosecuted and are not subject to an appeal.

FDLE urges anyone who suspects someone of downloading or distributing child pornography to please call FDLE’s Computer Crimes number at 850-410-7400 or visit the Florida Computer Crime Center.