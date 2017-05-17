FDLE crushes devices belonging to child porn convicts

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement destroyed dozens of hard drives, laptops and computers on Wednesday that were once used to store and view child pornography.

A 17,000-pound compactor crushed the devices, which were taken from child pornography convicts over the last 18 months.

FDLE dubbed the act "Operation Crush Cyber Crime."

Crushing Cyber Crime: All of these computers were taken as evidence in child porn cases. pic.twitter.com/PXKf56Rwgg — Julie Salomone (@JSalomoneWFTV) May 17, 2017

All of the cases linked to the devices have been prosecuted and are not subject to an appeal.

Last year, FDLE opened more than 50 new child pornography cases and had more than 115 cases awaiting trial or still in an investigation phase.

FDLE said while the cases can be difficult to prosecute, solid evidence is key.

“We have really good success with ours, but it’s dependent upon good evidence,” said FDLE Special Agent in Charge Danny Banks.

Good evidence is what led to the arrest of William Keehn in Eustis, who was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit from 2014, Keehn admitted to storing files of child pornography on an external hard drive next to his bed.

Another case involved Jordan Wagner, in Seminole County, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison after investigators said he was talking to at least 36 children online.

Agents said they’re constantly working to crush cybercrimes against children.

FDLE urges anyone who suspects someone of downloading or distributing child pornography to please call FDLE’s Computer Crimes number at 850-410-7400 or visit the Florida Computer Crime Center.