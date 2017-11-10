FBI official in Charlotte has gun, Rolex stolen by 'exotic dancer'

A top FBI terrorism official woke up and noticed he had cash, jewelry and firearms stolen after a night of drinking while attending a conference at the Westin Hotel in uptown Charlotte in July, according to a story in the The New York Times.

Investigators said Robert Manson met a woman in the hotel bar and took her back to his room.

Manson found that $60 in cash, his $6,000 Rolex watch and a Glock 27 handgun were stolen, according to the Times.

The Times said several women at the Westin bar told FBI agents they were exotic dancers.

Manson oversees all terrorism investigations in the Carolinas and in the Midwest.

The police report said the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

"Those are supposed to be some of our top law enforcement officials, ya know? For that to happen, that's pretty careless, honestly,” said Preston Bridges at the Westin Hotel.

FBI officials said the incident is the subject of an internal investigation.

Officials said no arrests have been made.