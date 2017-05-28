Father fashions feeding tube to match son’s 

A Virginia man continues to show support for his young son, who was born with a congenital heart defect, by sharing a photo of himself and the 3-year-old boy wearing feeding tubes.

Robert Selby, whose son Chace requires a feeding tube, fashioned one of his own and glued it on to match his son in the Instagram photo, WTVR reported.

“This was actually a picture from a year ago,” Selby told the "Today" show. “I did this same photo every year from when he was 6 months old, way back. Last year, he asked me, ‘Why do I have a G-tube?’ and I told him it’s because he’s so strong, because he’s Superman. He’s Super Chace. I told him he’s stronger than Daddy, and he said, ‘But you’re Super Dad,’ so I said OK, and I put a G-tube on me, too.”

Chace has had two open-heart surgeries and needs a feeding tube because he is under weight, WTVR reported.

In his Instagram post, Selby said "As long as I'm breathing, I`ll always support my son and he'll never be in a fight alone."