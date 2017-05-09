Residents at a Merritt Island home were happy to be alive Tuesday after a suspected drunken driver allegedly smashed a truck into their Newfound Harbor Drive home.

“We heard a big old noise overnight and ran out here to see, basically, a set of headlights and a bumper in the living room,” homeowner Chad Paulsen said. “The truck was still running; the music was blaring. It was like the scene in a bad movie, in all honesty.”

The family was sleeping inside and if the crash had happened earlier in the night, it could have resulted in a lot more than damage to the building, Katelynn Paulsen said.

“We were in here just hours before, hanging out, watching TV and stuff,” she said. “We play all the time in here. This is our little basement area hangout.

“For us not to be in here was a very, very good thing.”

The driver of the truck fled the scene but William Dowding, 36, was found a short distance away.

Dowding told Florida Highway Patrol troopers that he wasn’t behind the wheel and didn’t know who was, officials said.

Dowding was arrested at about 3 a.m., jail records show.

Dowding, who appeared to have an injured, bloody chin in his Brevard County Jail mugshot, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, DUI second offense and DUI with property damage.

He was released later in the day Tuesday on a $2,500 bond.