Fallen military members honored in Bushnell

A Memorial Day ceremony was held Monday at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell to remember those who died while serving in the country's armed forces.

The annual event featured patriotic songs, a rifle salute, a presenting of flags and a flyover.

Read: Memorial Day not about thanks, but remembrance

Rep. Daniel Webster spoke at the ceremony and members of The Villages High School choir performed.

"We honor those who have given their lives, bravely serving in our military's armed forces," Webster said. "As we observe Memorial Day, our hearts are filled with gratitude to the brave soldiers.. and airmen and women."

Read: Memorial Day sign at Kansas restaurant goes viral

The Avenue of Flags, which consists of about 400 flags, was displayed along the cemetery's road.

Families of deceased veterans donated the flags, which once draped over the caskets or cremation urns.

The observance was open to the public.

Read: Memorial Day 2017: Quotes about patriotism, freedom