Extremely dry conditions worsen allergies for many

A long stretch of dry weather has intensified allergies for many this year.

Doctors said the dry conditions can worsen symptoms during allergy season.

Carol Olivet said she knows what it's like to feel under the weather because of the weather for several months.

"I get (a stuffy) nose and a lot of drainage from my sinuses," Olivet said. "And I have a cough. Apparently, she has drainage from my sinuses causing the cough from my chest."

Olivet said balancing her allergy symptoms and her medications are a constant struggle, but she said this year has been worse.

The Orlando Health Clinic said it has seen a 10 percent increase in patients complaining of prolonged chest congestion and coughing because of the dry weather.

Dr. Michael Anderson's asthma and allergy office has seen the same trend.

"We are noticing our patients are having more trouble this year," Anderson said. "And we are certainly seeing more new patients this year, extending into the early summer."

Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said the pollen levels have been very high for the past two months.

But Shields said there is hope: Recent rains have lowered pollen levels.

"It's finally rained a little bit," Shields said. "I hope we get more."

Although rain can initially stir up pollen, it can bring relief to allergy sufferers in the long run.

Health experts said using nasal spray can help during the dry season, but they said users should continue using the spray after symptoms are relieved.