Expect calmer Tuesday; severe weather threat returns Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms brought a wet start to the week Monday for many parts of Central Florida, but there was a lesser chance for storms to develop Tuesday.

Dry and warm conditions were expected Tuesday with isolated scattered storms in the afternoon, certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Although the storms weren't expected to be widespread, they still could pack a punch, Shields said.

The threat of severe storms is expected to increase Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday.

Some parts of the region saw more than 3 inches of rain and intense lightning Monday -- the heaviest rainfall in more than eight months.

Summer-like conditions were expected to continue through the week as humidity creeps in and afternoon thunderstorms develop.

The dry air in the upper levels has left, causing the atmosphere to develop thunderstorms triggered by the day’s heating and the sea breezes.

Lightning will remain a threat as thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast through much of the week.

A bigger and stronger system, will approach Florida developing strong to severe weather by Wednesday evening.

A low pressure system in the upper-levels of the atmosphere will move over northern Florida, providing lots of instability. There is a possibility of severe storms.

Mid-week severe weather

Storms are likely to start developing after 5 p.m. Wednesday as the upper level system moves south and a cold front, in lower levels of the atmosphere, also approaches Florida.

The main threat with the storms will be gusty winds, above 50 mph. Hail and the development of tornadoes is also a possibility.

Make sure to have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts, such as a NOAA weather radio and our WFTV Weather App. Make sure to leave your mobile devices charged on Wednesday.

We will continue timing the storms coming to Central Florida, as the systems evolve. Our team of meteorologists will monitor the systems and bring you prompt updates on our Newscasts starting at 5 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., and on wftv.com, our News and Weather app, as well as on all of our social media accounts.

