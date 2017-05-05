Exotic Pet Amnesty Day: FWC to take in unwanted pets at Sanford zoo

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will host its annual Exotic Pet Amnesty Day Saturday morning at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford.
The agency's exotic pet amnesty program seeks to reduce the number of nonnative species being released into the wild by pet owners who can no longer care for their pets or who no longer wish to keep them.
Similar events will be held statewide so people may surrender any nonnative pets without fees or penalties.
Every attempt will be made to place all healthy animals with qualified adopters, FWC spokesman Greg Workman said.
Kelly Verduin works at the Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge near Lake Nona, home to rescued animals like Athenos, an African spurred tortoise.
Athenos is less than 20 years old, but his species has a maximum lifespan of 150 years.
Verduin said he's a perfect example of an unwanted nonnative pet that was dumped in the wild.
Stories like Athenos' are all too common in Florida, Verduin said.
"When people get this opportunity to surrender their animal, it's really important that they take advantage of it," she said. "If they really can't care for that animal, it's so much better than just leaving it outside to fend for itself or to potentially continue on and mate with other animals."
Saturday's free event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.
Exotic animals will be on display for people to see up close.
Click here for more information on the event, and click here for more information about FWC's program.
