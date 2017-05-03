Everyone walks away following spectacular fiery plane crash

A small plane crashed near a small town about 20-miles north of Seattle, Washington.

The crash was caught on a car’s dashcam video and captured the spectacular fireball ignited after the plane hit power lines.

The most amazing part of his video and crash is that no one was killed or injured, including the pilot and passenger on the plane. Both walked away.

Several cars were damaged in the crash, including one that appeared to have been burned out.

(app users can see gif video here)

Several vehicles damaged, traffic on SR525 north and south blocked at HPB SW pic.twitter.com/wHnvo6VAxR — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017