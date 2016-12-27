'Watership Down' author Richard Adams dead at 96

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 1978 file photo author Richard Adams poses for a photograph. The daughter of British author Richard Adams, whose 1972 book "Watership Down" became a classic of children's literature, says her father has died at age 96. Juliet Johnson told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 that Adams died on Christmas Eve. (PA Photo via AP)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Richard Adams, writer of acclaimed children's fiction book "Watership Down" has died, BBC News reported. He was 96 years old.

>> Read more trending stories

Adams' daughter, Juliet Johnson, said her father, who had been "ailing for some time," died peacefully Christmas Eve.

Richard George Adams was born May 9, 1920. His signature book about a group of rabbits searching for a new home as theirs is destroyed was first published in Britain in 1972 when Adams was 52. The New York Times reported that it was praised by critics.

The novel was published in 1974 in America, but received mixed reviews at the time.

Adam's book was turned into an animated film in 1978. The original story was first told by Adams to his children on a road trip.

Other works by Adams include 1977's "The Plague Dogs," 1988's "Traveller," and a follow up to "Watership Down" called "Tales From Watership Down," as well as his 1990 autobiography, "The Day Gone By."