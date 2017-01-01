Follow us on

Posted: 5:18 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Oprah wants to go glamping with Michelle Obama

Oprah wants to go glamping with Michelle Obama
Oprah wants to go glamping with Michelle Obama

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

First lady Michelle Obama is transitioning to life as a private citizen soon, so why not hit the trails with Oprah Winfrey for a fun glamping trip?

Glamping is like camping, only posher.

Oprah revealed her goals during a visit to “The Dr. Oz” show.

“I believe in glamping,” Oprah said. “Why should I camp, when I can glamp?” 

 
 

