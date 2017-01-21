'House of Cards' will 'Bring the Terror' in Season 5

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
As the nation watched Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th president, Frank Underwood already was planning ahead.
Netflix released a teaser Friday for the fifth season of its presidential drama, "House of Cards." Underwood, the crafty politician played by Kevin Spacey, will return to action on May 30, Netflix announced.
The teaser shows an American flag waving in the breeze as children recite the Pledge of Allegiance. The show's Twitter account added a comment: "We bring the terror."
Netflix retweeted the teaser, adding, "We couldn't possibly comment."
Over the show's four seasons, Spacey, as Underwood, has risen to the presidency using any means necessary.
The show has won six Emmy Awards.
We couldn't possibly comment. @HouseofCards, May 30. https://t.co/Z9bjsMaOqd
— Netflix US (@netflix) January 20, 2017
