Rosie O'Donnell

By Douglas Barclay

Courtesy of Rare.us

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell continues her Twitter crusade to stop President-elect Donald Trump from ever taking the oath of office. O’Donnell and Trump’s decades-long feud is known across the country.

Over the years, the two have had countless public spats; Trump went so far as to criticize O’Donnell during the first presidential debate of the 2016 election season. O’Donnell has devoted almost her entire social media presence to ripping into Trump.

On Wednesday, she called for martial law to be invoked.

"I fully support imposing martial law – delaying the inauguration – until Trump is "cleared" of all charges," O’Donnell wrote on Twitter.

"Delay the day – do not swear him in until it is investigated – for the love of god america – we must stop the inaugruation (sic)."

In a particularly active stream of Twitter messages, O’Donnell also referred to the president-elect as "mentally ill" and a liar, and called on him to release his much talked about tax returns.