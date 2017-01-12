Follow us on

Updated: 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell calls for martial law ahead of Trump’s inauguration

Rosie O'Donnell photo
Rosie O'Donnell attends The Actors Fund 2016 Gala at Marriott Marquis Times Square on April 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

By Douglas Barclay

Courtesy of Rare.us

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell continues her Twitter crusade to stop President-elect Donald Trump from ever taking the oath of office. O’Donnell and Trump’s decades-long feud is known across the country.

Over the years, the two have had countless public spats; Trump went so far as to criticize O’Donnell during the first presidential debate of the 2016 election season. O’Donnell has devoted almost her entire social media presence to ripping into Trump.

On Wednesday, she called for martial law to be invoked.

"I fully support imposing martial law – delaying the inauguration – until Trump is "cleared" of all charges," O’Donnell wrote on Twitter.

">January 12, 2017

"Delay the day – do not swear him in until it is investigated – for the love of god america – we must stop the inaugruation (sic)."

">January 12, 2017

In a particularly active stream of Twitter messages, O’Donnell also referred to the president-elect as "mentally ill" and a liar, and called on him to release his much talked about tax returns.

 
 

