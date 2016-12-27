Report says rapper T.I., Tiny divorcing

Gossip reports claim Tameka 'Tiny' Harris has filed for divorce from T.I. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for PUMA)

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

On Dec. 23, rapper-actor T.I. made some holiday visits to a children’s hospital and a halfway house where he was once in custody – without a mention that his marriage could be over.

According to celebrity gossip site TMZ, T.I.'s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, has filed for divorce, citing court documents posted by the Dirty.com.

Us Weekly, citing an unnamed source, confirmed the news, saying Cottle filed Dec. 7.

T.I. and Tiny, who have been together since 2001 and were married in 2010, have three children together: Clifford "King" Joseph Harris III, Major Philant Harris and Heiress Harris.

Us Weekly reported that Cottle had been seen at Mariah Carey's Halloween party with boxer Floyd Mayweather, who reportedly does not get along with T.I.

T.I. has not yet responded.