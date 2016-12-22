Singer Celine Dion performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City. A report from The Wrap says Céline Dion declined to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Singer Celine Dion performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City. A report from The Wrap says Céline Dion declined to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Singer Celine Dion performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City. A report from The Wrap says Céline Dion declined to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

Celine Dion has reportedly declined President-elect Donald Trump’s invitation to perform at his inauguration ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, in Washington, D.C.

>> Read more trending stories

According to TheWrap, Trump, 70, and his team were unable to secure a booking with the 48-year-old French-Canadian superstar. She has a previously scheduled concert date in Las Vegas on Inauguration Day.

Related: 'America's Got Talent' star Jackie Evancho to sing national anthem at Trump inauguration

A source told the website that Trump’s friend Steve Wynn promised to get the "My Heart Will Go On" singer on board but failed.

Garth Brooks also declined an invitation to perform at Trump’s inauguration, according to TheWrap, after Wynn also tried to get the country singer for the event. The outlet also reported that opera star Andrea Bocelli originally agreed to perform, but ultimately changed his mind after feeling pressure from fans.

So far, the only performer confirmed to participate is "America’s Got Talent" season five runner-up Jackie Evancho . The 16-year-old, will sing the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony.