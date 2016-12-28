Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

By Kelcie Willis

Actress Debbie Reynolds has died, her son Todd Fisher confirmed to Variety. She was 84 years old.

Reynolds' death comes a day after the death of her daughter, actress, Carrie Fisher, who went into cardiac arrest Friday on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

"She missed her daughter and wanted to very much be with her and she had discussed some other things," Todd Fisher told Entertainment Tonight. "She had been very strong the last several days. (There was) enormous stress on her, obviously, and this morning, she said those words to me and 15 minutes later she had a stroke and virtually left."

TMZ reported Wednesday that Reynolds, 84, was at her son Todd Fisher's house discussing funeral plans for her daughter, who died Tuesday.

Debbie Reynolds was born Mary Frances Reynolds in El Paso, Texas April 1 1932. She started out in entertainment participating in pageants. She got a screen test for Warner Brothers the day after participating in a beauty pageant.

One of Reynolds' biggest roles was as Gene Kelly's love interest in 1952's "Singin' in the Rain." She was 19 in the movie, and danced with no formal training. She said she was encouraged to dance by Fred Astaire, who allowed her to sit in on his rehearsals to show how challenging it was for him and others.

Her portrayal of Margaret "Maggie" Brown in the film adaptation of the broadway musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1964 earned her an Oscar nomination in 1965. She had a short-lived sitcom, "The Debbie Reynolds Show," for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1970.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Reynolds appeared on multiple TV shows, including "The Love Boat" and "Will & Grace."

In 2016, she was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Oscars.

Reynolds is survived by her son, Todd Fisher.