Snake in toilet disrupts vacation of singer Brett Eldredge

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:36 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Always flip on the light switch when going to the bathroom, particularly if you’re in a foreign country.
On New Year’s Day, country music star Brett Eldredge was celebrating the arrival of 2017 on Staniel Cay Island in the Bahamas, People magazine reported. As he ambled into the bathroom, Eldredge discovered a snake in his toilet.
“What do we have, but a beautiful New Year’s snake,” Eldredge said as he recorded the event on his cellphone for his Instagram followers.
“He’s got a big body,” the singer said of the reptile slithering in his toilet. Workers safely removed the snake, and Eldredge presumably was able to carry on with his daily routine.
Before ya go to the bathroom...DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN😳
A video posted by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}