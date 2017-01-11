Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Manhunt Day 3

BREAKING: Two arrested for aiding fugitive cop killer Markeith Loyd

Posted: 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Bonnaroo 2017 lineup announced

Bonnaroo
Andrew Jorgensen/Bonnaroo
Bonnaroo

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MANCHESTER, Tenn. —

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2017 lineup.

U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd are among the headliners for the annual festival, which takes place June 8-11 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee.

Festival organizers announced the 2017 lineup on Wednesday.

>> Read more trending stories 

">January 11, 2017

U2 will be performing its 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree," in its entirety at Bonnaroo and during the band's summer stadium tour. 

Other artists set to perform during the four-day event include Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Margo Price and Major Lazer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 