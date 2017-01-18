Posted: 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
Madame Tussauds in London unveils Trump wax figure
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LONDON —
President-elect Donald Trump's wax figure was officially unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Wednesday. Madame Tussauds said it took 20 artists and six months to create Trump's wax figure, which includes Trump's signature comb-over and stern expression. The life-size wax figure is featured in a replica of the Oval Office. >> Read more trending stories >>Photos: Madame Tussauds wax figures
Other Madame Tussauds locations also have Trump wax figures on display, including Washington, D.C., Orlando and New York, according to
The Telegraph.
