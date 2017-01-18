Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Murder suspect Markeith Loyd being prepared for move from hospital to jail

    Posted: 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    Madame Tussauds in London unveils Trump wax figure

    Madame Tussauds London Trump wax figure
    AP Photo/Frank Augstein
    The wax figure of US President-elect Donald Trump debuted at Madame Tussauds in London Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, days ahead of the American's Presidential Inauguration in Washington. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

    Related

    President-elect Donald Trump headlines

    More

    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LONDON —

    President-elect Donald Trump's wax figure was officially unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Wednesday.

    Madame Tussauds said it took 20 artists and six months to create Trump's wax figure, which includes Trump's signature comb-over and stern expression. The life-size wax figure is featured in a replica of the Oval Office.

    >> Read more trending stories 

    >>Photos: Madame Tussauds wax figures

    ">January 18, 2017

    ">January 18, 2017

    Other Madame Tussauds locations also have Trump wax figures on display, including Washington, D.C., Orlando and New York, according to The Telegraph.

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     