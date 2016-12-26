Follow us on

Carrie Fisher of Star Wars fame dies after heart attack

    Posted: 7:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

    George Michael's partner releases statement on singer's death

    George Michael's partner, Fadi Fawaz, said Monday that the singer died next to him in bed. (Photo: Fadi Fawaz/Twitter)

    By Betsi Fores

    Courtesy of Rare.us

    Iconic pop singer George Michael died Sunday. He was 53.

    >> Read Singer George Michael dead at 53

    As the world mourned his death, Michael’s partner took a bit more time to release a statement.

    Fadi Fawaz said Monday that the singer died next to him in bed. 

    >>Read Celebrities, fans share condolences after George Michael dies

    “It’s an xmas (sic) I will never forget," he tweeted. "Finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning... I will never stop missing you." 

    Fawaz, who is hair dresser and photographer, also changed his Twitter bio. It reads: “I will never stop missing you.”

     
     

