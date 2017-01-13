Follow us on

Posted: 10:54 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

'The Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dies at 89

William Peter Blatty
Getty Images
William Peter Blatty

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Author William Peter Blatty, who wrote the best-selling horror novel, "The Exorcist," has died at the age of 89.

Blatty died Thursday, according to William Friedkin, who directed the film adaptation of "The Exorcist." 

Blatty won an Academy Award for his screenplay adaptation of "The Exorcist," which is about a young girl who becomes possessed by a demon.

 
 

