Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Accused killer Markeith Loyd released from ORMC, taken to jail

    Updated: 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | Posted: 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    Disney video appears to confirm theory that every Pixar movie is related

    Pixar front gate
    Peter Lee / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Kelcie Willis

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    One of the longest-enduring fan theories about movies is that in the Disney Pixar universe, all the films are related to each other.

    >> Read more trending stories

    One theory by film reviewer Jon Negroni, aptly named, "The Pixar Theory," goes so far as to say that all Pixar movies take place within the same universe.

    The A.V. Club reported that, according to a video posted to the Toy Story Facebook page Sunday, numerous Easter eggs -- hidden messages or inside jokes -- from past Pixar movies are shown in a compilation video showing characters from some Pixar movies as inanimate objects in others.

    Watch the video below:

     
    Pixar Easter Eggs

    Oh my spurs! You ain't never seen Easter eggs like these, partner. 👀

    Posted by Toy Story on Sunday, January 15, 2017

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     