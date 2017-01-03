By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The music community suffered a stunning loss of talent in 2016, a loss that has impacted many artists and fans around the world.

In an emotional acoustic medley, country rocker Keith Urban paid tribute to a few of the more iconic musicians who died last year in a five-minute video he posted to YouTube.

The solo performance includes hit tunes by George Michaels, Leonard Cohen, The Eagles’ Glenn Frey, David Bowie, Merle Haggard, and Prince.

He actually performed the compilation first during a New Year’s Eve concert in Nashville.

Urban is a country music star and Grammy Award-winning performer and has been nominated for two more Grammys this year.