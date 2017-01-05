Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:33 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
By FOX23.com
Thursday marks one year after search workers found the body of country singer Craig Strickland.
The Backroad Anthem front man died in late December with Chase Morland after their boat capsized in Kay County, Oklahoma.
Helen Strickland marked the date by sharing a screenshot with Instagram followers: the last texts from her husband before she spoke to him on the phone.
Helen had sent Craig a photo of herself with a pet cat to which he responded, telling her she looked "precious" and that he was running errands.
A year ago today, the search for my husband @backroadcraig concluded. I remember receiving these last texts from him before talking for the last time on the phone-I'm so thankful God gave me the blessing of getting to say and hear the words "I love you" to/from him just moments before he and Chase got in their 10ft flat bottom boat. It was truly such a blessing the day we found Craig. We were finally able to find some kind of peace knowing he was with his Heavenly Father. God showed us then, and continues to show us, that He takes care of his children. While the pain is great that we carry, our Lord will carry the burden if we choose to let Him. A year later, I can testify to God's goodness and the gift of love that He pours out to those in pain. Sometimes His gifts of love aren't what we want or expect-for example, our savior Jesus Christ coming as a baby-but in the end, God's way is always better than what we want for ourselves. God is good, and His ways are perfect- I trust that. Losing Craig was not what any of us desired; but as @strickark told me - when we get sad, we can think of all the ways God will bless others through Craig's story. What a wonderful and humbling reminder that God has chosen Craig's family to help others. At the closing of this year, I am thankful for God's gift of life. And one day, I will be so excited to sit with Craig and our Father in heaven, as we tell Craig about all the opportunities his family had to share the love of Christ with hurting people all over the world because of his testimony. What a gift of love that will be *Please visit the Craig Strickland Foundation homepage to donate to scholarships established in honor of Craig; and be looking for the launch of my new website, which will be the home for my blog/vlog, as well as the place to contact/hire me for speaking engagements. www.craigstricklandfoundation.org
"A year ago today, the search for my husband … concluded," she wrote. "I'm so thankful God gave me the blessing of getting to say and hear the words 'I love you' to/from him just moments before he and Chase got in their 10-foot flat-bottom boat."
Strickland called the day that workers found her husband a blessing.
"We were finally able to find some kind of peace knowing he was with his Heavenly Father," she wrote. "While the pain is great that we carry, our Lord will carry the burden if we choose to let Him. A year later, I can testify to God's goodness and the gift of love that He pours out to those in pain ... Losing Craig was not what any of us desired, but ... when we get sad, we can think of all the ways God will bless others through Craig's story."
