Thursday marks one year after search workers found the body of country singer Craig Strickland.

The Backroad Anthem front man died in late December with Chase Morland after their boat capsized in Kay County, Oklahoma.

Helen Strickland marked the date by sharing a screenshot with Instagram followers: the last texts from her husband before she spoke to him on the phone.

Helen had sent Craig a photo of herself with a pet cat to which he responded, telling her she looked "precious" and that he was running errands.

"A year ago today, the search for my husband … concluded," she wrote. "I'm so thankful God gave me the blessing of getting to say and hear the words 'I love you' to/from him just moments before he and Chase got in their 10-foot flat-bottom boat."

Strickland called the day that workers found her husband a blessing.

"We were finally able to find some kind of peace knowing he was with his Heavenly Father," she wrote. "While the pain is great that we carry, our Lord will carry the burden if we choose to let Him. A year later, I can testify to God's goodness and the gift of love that He pours out to those in pain ... Losing Craig was not what any of us desired, but ... when we get sad, we can think of all the ways God will bless others through Craig's story."